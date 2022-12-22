RedNotebook

Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Changements dans la version 2.29.6

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
