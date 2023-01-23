Gummi

par alexandervdm
Installer

The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Changements dans la version 0.8.3

il y a environ 1 an
Taille installée~11 MB
Taille du téléchargement4 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 010
LicenceMIT License
Site web du projethttps://gummi.app/
Aidehttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

Exécuter

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
Tags:
editorlatex