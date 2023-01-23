Gummi
The simple LaTeX editor
Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.
Changements dans la version 0.8.3
Taille installée~11 MB
Taille du téléchargement4 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
LicenceMIT License
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer