Space

par Till Friebe
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Changements dans la version 2.0.6

il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~72 MB
Taille du téléchargement33 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations3 989
LicencePropriétaire
Site web du projethttps://getspace.app
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Exécuter

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
Tags:
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs