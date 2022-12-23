Space
par Till Friebe
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
Changements dans la version 2.0.6
il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~72 MB
Taille du téléchargement33 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations3 989
LicencePropriétaire
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer