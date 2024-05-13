Flathub Logo

Fotema

par David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Changements dans la version 1.0.0

il y a 3 jours
(Construit il y a environ 9 heures)

  • Construit par la communauté

    Ce logiciel est développé de manière ouverte par une communauté de bénévoles, et publié sous GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Taille installée~62.67 MiB
Taille du téléchargement27.77 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
Étiquettes :
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak