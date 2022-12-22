Warp

par Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Changements dans la version 0.5.4

il y a environ 2 mois
Taille installée~8 MB
Taille du téléchargement3 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations42 453
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Contacthttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Exécuter

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
