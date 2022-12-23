Multiplication Puzzle
par Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
Changements dans la version 12.0
il y a environ 1 mois
Taille installée~143 KB
Taille du téléchargement55 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 875
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autres applis de Michael Terry
Autres applis dans le groupe GNOMEPlus
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer
Exécuter
Tags: