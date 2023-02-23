Elastic

par Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
InstallerFaire un don
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Changements dans la version 0.1.3

il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~541 KB
Taille du téléchargement158 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations2 921
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Exécuter

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Tags:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring