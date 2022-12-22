Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Changements dans la version 0.4.1

il y a 6 jours
Taille installée~7 MB
Taille du téléchargement2 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations13 876
LicenceMIT License
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.gnome.org/knuxify/eartag
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

Exécuter

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
