Dialect
par The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Changements dans la version 2.1.1
il y a 8 mois
Taille installée~4 MB
Taille du téléchargement1 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations90 303
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
