Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Changements dans la version 2.1.1

il y a 8 mois
Taille installée~4 MB
Taille du téléchargement1 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations90 303
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Traduirehttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

