Damask
par Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
Changements dans la version 0.2.0
il y a environ 1 mois
Taille installée~1 MB
Taille du téléchargement320 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations7 799
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autres applis de Link Dupont
Autres applis dans le groupe GNOMEPlus
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer
Exécuter
Tags: