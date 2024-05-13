Ptyxis
par Christian Hergert
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window
A container oriented terminal for GNOME
Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.
Features:
- Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
- Configurable keyboard shortcuts
- Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
- User-installable color palettes
- Support for preferences profiles with container integration
- Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
- Tabbed interface with tab overviews
- Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
- Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
- Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
- Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
- Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
- Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications
Changements dans la version 46.2
il y a 4 jours
(Construit il y a environ 9 heures)
Taille installée~11.66 MiB
Taille du téléchargement10.15 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64