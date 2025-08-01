/
Buksan ang Menu
I-publish
Forum
Tungkol sa
Mag-Log In
Maghanap ng mga app
/
Events
binuo ni/ng Florian Loers
Hindi naka-verify
I-install
Open options
Manage your schedule
Events is an adaptive calendar app for GNOME and Phosh.
With Events you can
CalDAV syncing
Local calendars
Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Yearly event management
GNOME Online Accounts integration
Mobile friendly
Mga pagbabago sa bersyon 0.10.11
about 1 year ago
(Ginawa 5 days ago)
Bug Fixes
Use new version of cargo-gra
Baka hindi ligtas
Read/write na access sa home folder; Gumagamit ng mga serbisyong hindi portal
Binuo ng komunidad
Ang app na ito ay na-develop sa bukas ng isang international na komunidad, at na-release sa ilalim ng
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Makibahagi
Impormasyon
Mga Link
Mga Istatistika
Mga Istatistika sa Bansa
Laki ng Na-install
~9.96 MiB
Laki ng Download
4.77 MiB
Mga Available na Architecture
aarch64, x86_64
Mga install
10,744
Mga ibang app mula kay/sa Florian Loers
Punchclock
Track time for your tasks.
Mga Tag:
linux
flatpak