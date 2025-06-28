Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
Study offline (offline accessible).
Dark mode.
Powerful visual editor.
Keep track of notes to study before exams.
Collaborate and study with your friends.
Support nested folders.
and many more.
Proprietary
Ang app na ito ay hindi binuo sa bukas, kaya ang mga developer lamang nito ang nakakaalam kung paano ito gumagana. Maaaring hindi ito secure sa mga paraan na mahirap matukoy, at maaari itong magbago nang walang pangangasiwa.