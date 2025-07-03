/
Buksan ang Menu
I-publish
Forum
Tungkol sa
Mag-Log In
Maghanap ng mga app
/
Biblioteca
ni/ng Akshay Warrier
drey.app
I-install
Open options
Biblioteca main window with GTK 4 docs selected
Read GNOME documentation offline
Biblioteca lets you browse and read GNOME documentation. Among other things, Biblioteca comes with
Offline documentation
Web browsing
Tabs
Dark mode support
Fuzzy search
Mobile / adaptive
Mga pagbabago sa bersyon 1.7
2 months ago
(Ginawa 2 months ago)
Update to GNOME 49
Add jsonrpc-glib
Update libshumate to 1.5.1
Update libspelling to 0.4.9
Update vte to 0.82.1
Update gom to 0.5.4
Baka ligtas
Access sa network
Binuo ng komunidad
Ang app na ito ay na-develop sa bukas ng isang international na komunidad, at na-release sa ilalim ng
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Makibahagi
Impormasyon
Mga Link
Mga Istatistika
Mga Istatistika sa Bansa
Laki ng Na-install
~472.24 MiB
Laki ng Download
158.57 MiB
Mga Available na Architecture
aarch64, x86_64
Mga install
21,194
Mga Tag:
gtk
libadwaita
doc
linux
flatpak