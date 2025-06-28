/
Ptyxis
ni/ng Christian Hergert
devsuite.app
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window
Container-oriented terminal
Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.
Features:
Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
Configurable keyboard shortcuts
Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
User-installable color palettes
Support for preferences profiles with container integration
Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
Tabbed interface with tab overviews
Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications
Mga pagbabago sa bersyon 49.2
2 months ago
(Ginawa 26 days ago)
Walang ibinigay na changelog
Baka hindi ligtas
Punong read/write na access sa file system; Mga arbitaryong pahintulot
Binuo ng komunidad
Ang app na ito ay na-develop sa bukas ng isang international na komunidad, at na-release sa ilalim ng
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Laki ng Na-install
~9.13 MiB
Laki ng Download
5.22 MiB
Mga Available na Architecture
aarch64, x86_64
Mga install
71,997
