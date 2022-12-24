Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Koko asennettuna~154 MB
Latauksen koko115 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset15 138
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttps://mandelbulber.com/
Ohjehttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2