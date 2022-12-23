Bombermaaan

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

