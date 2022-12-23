Bookworm
kehittäjältä Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Muutokset versiossa 1.1.2
lähes 4 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~149 MB
Latauksen koko40 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset54 575
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
