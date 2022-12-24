krop

kehittäjältä Armin Straub
Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

Muutokset versiossa 0.6.0

noin 3 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~308 MB
Latauksen koko83 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset4 269
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
Tunnisteet:
cropereaderpdfrotate