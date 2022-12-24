Sudoku

kehittäjältä Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper GitHubissa
Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

Muutokset versiossa 1.0.6

3 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~250 KB
Latauksen koko133 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset5 664
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
Ohjehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
Tunnisteet:
gameplaysudoku