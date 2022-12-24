Relaxator

kehittäjältä Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper GitHubissa
Asenna

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Muutokset versiossa 1.0.8

3 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~57 MB
Latauksen koko57 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset3 034
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Ohjehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator