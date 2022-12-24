Gold Search

kehittäjältä Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper GitHubissa
Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

Muutokset versiossa 1.0.10

23 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~363 KB
Latauksen koko312 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 200
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
Ohjehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
Tunnisteet:
barrelgamegoldsearch