Forgetpass
kehittäjältä Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
Muutokset versiossa 1.0.13
3 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~66 KB
Latauksen koko26 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset2 164
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta