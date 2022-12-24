Dice
kehittäjältä Alex Kryuchkov
A simple dice game
A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.
Muutokset versiossa 1.0.7
3 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~80 KB
Latauksen koko49 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 437
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Muut kehittäjän Alex Kryuchkov sovelluksetLisää
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta