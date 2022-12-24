Dice

kehittäjältä Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper GitHubissa
A simple dice game

A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.

Muutokset versiossa 1.0.7

3 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~80 KB
Latauksen koko49 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 437
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice
Ohjehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Ilmoita ongelmastahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice