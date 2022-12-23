Sequeler

kehittäjältä Alessandro Castellani
AsennaLahjoita
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Muutokset versiossa 0.8.2

lähes 2 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~153 MB
Latauksen koko41 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset27 066
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Ohjehttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Auta kielikäännöksissähttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Tunnisteet:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql