Sequeler
kehittäjältä Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Muutokset versiossa 0.8.2
lähes 2 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~153 MB
Latauksen koko41 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset27 066
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Asennukset ajan myötä
