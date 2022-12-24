Viper



Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Muutokset versiossa 1.7.3

2 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~240 MB
Latauksen koko96 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset3 524
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Suorita

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper