Viper
kehittäjältä 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Muutokset versiossa 1.7.3
2 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~240 MB
Latauksen koko96 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset3 524
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
