A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Ohjehttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Suorita

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
protonsteamwinewinetricks