DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

Muutokset versiossa 1.9.1

26 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~33 MB
Latauksen koko10 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset6 487
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

