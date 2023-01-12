Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

kehittäjältä FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Muutokset versiossa 2.10.0

5 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~27 MB
Latauksen koko11 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset14 571
LisenssiApache License 2.0
Projektin sivustohttps://www.freerdp.com/
Yhteyshttps://www.freerdp.com/
Ohjehttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Usein kysytyt kysymyksethttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

Tunnisteet:
rdpremote desktop