Teleport
Share files over the local network
Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.
Muutokset versiossa 0.0.1
yli 4 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~2 MB
Latauksen koko1 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset9 522
LisenssiAGPL-3.0+
Muut sovellukset ryhmässä GNOMELisää
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta