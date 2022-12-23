FlashPrint
kehittäjältä Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
Muutokset versiossa 5.6.0
4 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~39 MB
Latauksen koko28 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset10 441
