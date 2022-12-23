ET: Legacy

kehittäjältä ET: Legacy Team
AsennaLahjoita
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Muutokset versiossa 2.81.1

3 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~497 MB
Latauksen koko339 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset13 516
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Yhteyshttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Ohjehttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Usein kysytyt kysymyksethttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Auta kielikäännöksissähttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Suorita

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
Tunnisteet:
wwiienemyetletlegacymultiplayertacticalteam-basedterritory