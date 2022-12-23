Feeel

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Muutokset versiossa 2.4.1

7 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~35 MB
Latauksen koko19 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 720
LisenssiGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Suorita

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel