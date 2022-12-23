Photo Editor
kehittäjältä Endless
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!
Muutokset versiossa 1.0.2
lähes 5 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~270 MB
Latauksen koko110 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset42 814
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Muut kehittäjän Endless sovellukset
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta