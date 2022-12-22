Darhon Finance
kehittäjältä Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Muutokset versiossa 1.5.0
yli vuosi sitten
Koko asennettuna~4 MB
Latauksen koko733 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 169
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Muut kehittäjän Darhon Software sovellukset
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta