StreamController

kehittäjältä Core447
core447.com
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
Muutokset versiossa 1.4.4-beta

6 päivää sitten
(Koostettu noin 13 tuntia sitten)

  • Yhteisön rakentama

    Tätä sovellusta kehitetään avoimesti vapaaehtoisyhteisön toimesta, ja se on julkaistu lisenssillä GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Osallistu
