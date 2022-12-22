BrickBuster
kehittäjältä Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Muutokset versiossa 1.0
noin 2 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~37 MB
Latauksen koko16 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset1 089
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
