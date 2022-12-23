GrafX2

Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

Muutokset versiossa 2.7

yli 3 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~2 MB
Latauksen koko1 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset4 295
LisenssiGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
Projektin sivustohttp://grafx2.tk
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

Suorita

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2