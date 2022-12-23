Brave Browser

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Muutokset versiossa 1.52.126

9 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~358 MB
Latauksen koko157 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 001 656
LisenssiMozilla Public License 2.0
Projektin sivustohttps://brave.com/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Suorita

flatpak run com.brave.Browser