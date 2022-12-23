Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Muutokset versiossa v0.8.12

2 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~52 MB
Latauksen koko15 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset43 049
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Ohjehttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Auta kielikäännöksissähttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Suorita

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
