BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

Muutokset versiossa 2.33.2

noin kuukausi sitten
Koko asennettuna~109 MB
Latauksen koko108 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset6 337
LisenssiSuljettu
Projektin sivustohttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Suorita

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans