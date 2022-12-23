Password Calculator
Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret
This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!
Muutokset versiossa 1.1
noin 6 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~65 MB
Latauksen koko23 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset3 030
Lisenssizlib License
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta