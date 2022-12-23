Password Calculator

Asenna

Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret

This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!

Muutokset versiossa 1.1

noin 6 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~65 MB
Latauksen koko23 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset3 030
Lisenssizlib License
Projektin sivustohttps://bixense.com/pwcalculator/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Suorita

flatpak run com.bixense.PasswordCalculator