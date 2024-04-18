Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

kehittäjältä Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Muutokset versiossa 3.0.0

noin kuukausi sitten
(Koostettu noin 8 tuntia sitten)
  • Yhteisön rakentama

    Tätä sovellusta kehitetään avoimesti vapaaehtoisyhteisön toimesta, ja se on julkaistu lisenssillä MIT License.
