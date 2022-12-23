Avocode

Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Muutokset versiossa 4.15.6-9624

yli vuosi sitten
Koko asennettuna~109 MB
Latauksen koko104 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset3 987
Lisenssihttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Projektin sivustohttps://avocode.com/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Manuaalinen asennus

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Suorita

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode