Pinetime Flasher

kehittäjältä Maarten de Jong
Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Muutokset versiossa 0.1

noin 2 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~8 MB
Latauksen koko3 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 246
LisenssiMIT License
Projektin sivustohttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Suorita

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
Tunnisteet:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch