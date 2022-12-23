Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Muutokset versiossa 4.5.2

9 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~81 MB
Latauksen koko75 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset5 738
LisenssiSuljettu
Projektin sivustohttps://airtame.com/
Ohjehttps://help.airtame.com/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.airtame.Client

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

flatpak run com.airtame.Client