Airtame
kehittäjältä Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Muutokset versiossa 4.5.2
9 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~81 MB
Latauksen koko75 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset5 738
LisenssiSuljettu
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta