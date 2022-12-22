Karambola
kehittäjältä Holy Pangolin
Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
In the middle of the summer, a pack of evil bird-thoughts attacked a peaceful village of emotional fruit-people. They have been separated, each sent into a different season, focused on their own loneliness and internal landscape of troubles. If you wish, help Karambola on his quest to rescue his friends from the power of dark thoughts.
Karambola is Agata Nawrot’s debut, nominated for A MAZE Awards in 2017, officially selected for festivals NowPlayThis and Digital Cultures. It’s a short surreal story for point-and-click adventure lovers and gentle souls, contains logical puzzles, handmade graphics, original music, and is altogether a rather contemplative and heartwarming experience.
Muutokset versiossa 1.6.6
9 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~308 MB
Latauksen koko194 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 450
LisenssiSuljettu
