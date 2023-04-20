Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Muutokset versiossa 9.5.5

noin 10 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~68 MB
Latauksen koko60 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset30 090
Lisenssihttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Projektin sivustohttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Ohjehttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Suorita

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader