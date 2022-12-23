Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Koko asennettuna~18 MB
Latauksen koko11 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset146 786
Lisenssihttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Projektin sivustohttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Suorita

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
