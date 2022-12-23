Dice Roller
kehittäjältä Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Muutokset versiossa 1.1.3
lähes 4 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~509 KB
Latauksen koko229 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset3 997
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Muut sovellukset ryhmässä GNOMELisää
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta